Eric Smith News: Plays for national team

Smith (undisclosed) started and played 45 minutes for Sweden during Monday's loss to Norway in their preparation for the World Cup.

Smith recovered from a minor issue that forced him to miss the last Bundesliga game of the season, and he's now expected to be in contention with Victor Lindelof and Ken Sema for minutes at the international level. The versatile player has recently featured as a central defender or midfielder for St. Pauli, delivering a rare combination of high clearance numbers along with set-piece tasks. While he might lack corner kicks and perhaps see limited minutes for his country, he could still be trusted for defensive production whenever he's on the pitch.