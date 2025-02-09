Eric Smith News: Seven crosses Sunday

Smith had one shot (zero on goal), seven crosses (three accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 loss versus RB Leipzig.

Smith sent in plenty of volume throughout Sunday's loss, especially after Willi Orban was sent off. The defender remains a creative option, though he isn't necessarily getting as many chances with St. Pauli behind the ball so often. Against weaker opponents Smith has the chance to be a more threatening attacking piece.