Erick Aguirre Injury: Expected back after absence

Aguirre "is recovering; we'll have him back this week." after being sidelined through an undisclosed issue, per Rayados' coach Matias Almeyda.

Aguirre should be able to make his Apertura 2026 debut soon, with a physical issue keeping him out of the opening stretch of the season. Nonetheless, Ricardo Chavez has been solid at right-back lately, so Aguirre's next appearances will likely be as a substitute unless he's give a chance to contend for a midfield spot. Still, he'll be unreliable until he builds momentum and adapts to the new manager's system.