Erick Aguirre Injury: Injured in training

Aguirre picked up a myotendinous injury of the right quadriceps during practice prior to the week 10 derby against Tigres, his club announced Saturday.

Aguirre is unavailable for an undisclosed period, but his return is unlikely to come in the short term. The versatile player had been used in a rotation with Ricardo Chavez and Stefan Medina at right-back, making five appearances (four starts) considering all competitions in 2026.