Erick Aguirre Injury: Out with muscular problem

Aguirre will be inactive in the weekend meeting with Guadalajara due to muscle overload, Diego Armando Medina of TUDN reports.

Aguirre started the last couple of games at right-back but failed to stay fit for the next fixture and apparently the coaching staff decided to give him time to recover for the derby against Tigres. He hasn't been too influential over the current campaign, with his most relevant production coming from defensive stats. However, this issue reduces Rayados' depth, most likely allowing Ricardo Chavez to take the spot on the right flank.