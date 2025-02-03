Fantasy Soccer
Erick Aguirre headshot

Erick Aguirre News: Attempts five crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Aguirre generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Club Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 83rd minute.

After being dropped for Monterrey's last January game, Aguirre was added to the team's starting XI used Saturday. Unlike his previous start, he was not as active, though there was still some upside on his part. Aguirre's lone shot on target marked his first this season. Defensively, Aguirre's six clearances are a season high, and his two tackles won marks his highest in the category since Dec. 1.

Erick Aguirre
Monterrey
