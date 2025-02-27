Erick Gutierrez News: Receives fifth yellow card in loss

Gutierrez has picked up a one-match suspension after receiving his fifth yellow card of the campaign in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Atletico San Luis.

Gutierrez will be ineligible for the weekend's clash with Pumas, missing his first Liga MX game in four months. His loss is a huge blow considering that he has recorded every minute he has been available for during the Clausura season. This situation could allow both Fernando Beltran and Fernando Gonzalez to see increased playing time, while the next chance for Gutierrez to reappear in league play will come in a rivalry match against America.