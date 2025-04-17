Erick Gutierrez News: Scores game-winning goal

Gutierrez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Tuesday's 1-0 victory versus Puebla.

The central midfielder scored the game-winning goal for Chivas late in the first half with a thunderous strike from outside the box. Even though Gutierrez is not known for his attacking contributions, his long-range shot is a weapon that Guadalajara doesn't use often. The midfielder won't have a lot of fantasy upside due to his defensive-minded role, but he certainly came up clutch for Chivas in this game.