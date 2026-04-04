Erick Sanchez Injury: Suffers knee injury

Sanchez abandoned the field because of a knee issue during Saturday's game versus Santos, ESPN reports.

Sanchez walked off the pitch, so there may be hope that he's not dealing with an extreme injury after getting hurt early in the weekend matchup. However, he'll be at high risk of missing the CCC and Liga MX clashes versus Nashville and Cruz Azul, respectively. Both Vinicius Lima and Jonathan dos Santos are likely to see increased playing time if Sanchez fails to recover in the next few days.