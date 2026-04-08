Erick Sanchez headshot

Erick Sanchez News: Plays in CCC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Sanchez (knee) started in Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw versus Nashville.

Sanchez recovered quickly from the blow that forced him to leave last weekend's match against Santos, proving he's ready to see plenty of action. He's back in contention with Rodrigo Dourado, Vinicius Lima and Jonathan dos Santos, all of whom could continue to rotate in defensive midfield positions during the busy weeks ahead. The former Pachuca man will look to produce through pass accuracy and balanced all-around output when given meaningful playing time.

Erick Sanchez
América
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Sanchez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erick Sanchez See More
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
SOC
2022 World Cup: Corner, Set Piece and Penalty Takers
Rotowire Staff
November 14, 2022