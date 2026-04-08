Erick Sanchez News: Plays in CCC

Sanchez (knee) started in Tuesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup draw versus Nashville.

Sanchez recovered quickly from the blow that forced him to leave last weekend's match against Santos, proving he's ready to see plenty of action. He's back in contention with Rodrigo Dourado, Vinicius Lima and Jonathan dos Santos, all of whom could continue to rotate in defensive midfield positions during the busy weeks ahead. The former Pachuca man will look to produce through pass accuracy and balanced all-around output when given meaningful playing time.