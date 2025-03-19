Erick Sanchez News: Provides two assists in win
Sanchez assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlas.
Sanchez registered his first two assists of the Clausura as he helped them take a two goal lead in the second half. Both of his assists occurred in a short time-frame as they happened in the 47th and 50th minute. The defensive midfielder is now up to four goal contributions in the tournament.
