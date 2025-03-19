Fantasy Soccer
Erick Sanchez headshot

Erick Sanchez News: Provides two assists in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Sanchez assisted twice to go with two shots (zero on goal) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 victory against Atlas.

Sanchez registered his first two assists of the Clausura as he helped them take a two goal lead in the second half. Both of his assists occurred in a short time-frame as they happened in the 47th and 50th minute. The defensive midfielder is now up to four goal contributions in the tournament.

Erick Sanchez
América
