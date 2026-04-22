Erick Sanchez News: Scores goal against Leon

Sanchez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Leon.

Sanchez doubled the lead through a solid right-footed strike during the 12th minute of the victory. He added a few defensive stats along with his 79 percent pass accuracy while working in a central midfield spot. After staying on the bench in the previous game, he returned to the starting lineup in place of Rodrigo Dourado, but there could continue to be rotations between them, Vinicius Lima and Jonathan dos Santos in the final rounds of the Clausura tournament.