Erik Lira Injury: Gets NT call-up, out for club

Lira is ruled out for the decisive rounds of the Liga MX tournament due to his participation in an early training camp prior to the World Cup, according to the Mexican national team.

Lira was a key player for the Cementeros throughout the latest Liga MX campaign, but his absence could lead to increased playing time for Amaury Garcia. Despite featuring as a defender for his club, the 25-year-old is expected to operate in a holding midfield role with Mexico, and he's projected to see significant minutes if Edson Alvarez (ankle) is not fully fit at the beginning of the competition.