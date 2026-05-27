Erik Lira News: Midfield shield for national team

Lira is in line to make his first World Cup appearances as he contends for a central midfield role in Mexico's lineup.

Lira excelled last season in a center-back spot with Liga MX champions Cruz Azul, though he's expected to serve as a holding midfielder for Mexico. His recent performances with the national team have been encouraging, even if most of his production comes through possession and ball recovery numbers rather than attacking contributions. The versatile man can occasionally struggle with fouls, but he could still open the World Cup as a starter while his positional rival Edson Alvarez works his way back to full fitness following a lengthy injury absence.