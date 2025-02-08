Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erik Lira headshot

Erik Lira News: Starting versus Tuzos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Lira (quadriceps) has been included in Cruz Azul's starting lineup to face Pachuca on Saturday.

Lira is back following a one-game absence and is expected to play a midfield role, pushing Lorenzo Faravelli to the bench. The Mexican scored the first goal of his club career in his previous appearance, but he's more reliable for defensive production, averaging 2.0 tackles and 1.7 clearances per contest over the current campaign.

Erik Lira
Cruz Azul
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now