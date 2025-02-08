Erik Lira News: Starting versus Tuzos

Lira (quadriceps) has been included in Cruz Azul's starting lineup to face Pachuca on Saturday.

Lira is back following a one-game absence and is expected to play a midfield role, pushing Lorenzo Faravelli to the bench. The Mexican scored the first goal of his club career in his previous appearance, but he's more reliable for defensive production, averaging 2.0 tackles and 1.7 clearances per contest over the current campaign.