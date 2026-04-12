Erik Lira News: Wins seven duels in draw

Lira had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against America.

Lira finished with substantial all-around output, registering team-high totals of 59 accurate passes, seven duels won and five tackles throughout the match. The versatile man bounced back to the initial lineup in the middle of a back three for both domestic and CONCACAF activity over the last week. Despite his lack of offensive upside, he's expected to stay busy over the final regular-season fixtures before leaving to work with the Mexican national team, for which he'll feature as a midfielder in the World Cup.