Erik Lira headshot

Erik Lira News: Wins seven duels in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Lira had one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against America.

Lira finished with substantial all-around output, registering team-high totals of 59 accurate passes, seven duels won and five tackles throughout the match. The versatile man bounced back to the initial lineup in the middle of a back three for both domestic and CONCACAF activity over the last week. Despite his lack of offensive upside, he's expected to stay busy over the final regular-season fixtures before leaving to work with the Mexican national team, for which he'll feature as a midfielder in the World Cup.

Erik Lira
Cruz Azul
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