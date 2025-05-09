Erik Sviatchenko Injury: Dealing with lower body issues
Sviatchenko is questionable for Saturday's match against Seattle due to a lower body injury.
Sviatchenko will have to wait to see if he is available Saturday after suffering a lower body injury. This will leave him to pass a late test, meaning the club could be without a regular starter. That said, Ethan Bartlow would be a possible replacement if he is left out.
