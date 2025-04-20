Fantasy Soccer
Erik Sviatchenko Injury: Forced off after halftime

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Sviatchenko was forced off in the 63rd minute of Saturday's 2-2 draw against Colorado due to an apparent injury.

Sviatchenko had to leave the field injured Saturday, with the defender making it to the 63rd minute before a change was required. He has started in their past three games, so the club will monitor this situation. He was replaced by Ethan Bartlow, a possible replacement if Sviatchenko misses more time.

Erik Sviatchenko
Houston Dynamo
