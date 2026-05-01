Erik Sviatchenko Injury: Questionable with lower body issue
Sviatchenko could miss the next MLS meeting with Colorado Rapids due to a lower body injury, as reported by the league.
Sviatchenko's status is uncertain, and his potential absence may be covered by a center-back pairing made up of Antonio Carlos and Agustin Resch. Sviatchenko's playing time has been erratic lately, and his value will depend on his ability to regain a starting spot if he recovers quickly. He has served as a defensive contributor, tallying at least three clearances in each of his six starts this season.
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