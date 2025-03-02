Erik Sviatchenko News: In starting XI Sunday
Sviatchenko (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with Inter Miami.
Sviatchenko achieved a full recovery ahead of this match after being questionable during the week. He's expected to take a center-back spot alongside Obafemi Awodesu. During the previous campaign, Sviatchenko averaged 3.2 clearances per game while recording one goal, three assists and seven clean sheets in 33 appearances (31 starts).
