Erik Sviatchenko News: In starting XI Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Sviatchenko (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Sunday's clash with Inter Miami.

Sviatchenko achieved a full recovery ahead of this match after being questionable during the week. He's expected to take a center-back spot alongside Obafemi Awodesu. During the previous campaign, Sviatchenko averaged 3.2 clearances per game while recording one goal, three assists and seven clean sheets in 33 appearances (31 starts).

