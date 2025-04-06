Erik Sviatchenko News: Plays 90 minutes in win

Sviatchenko generated one shot (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 win against Los Angeles Football Club.

Sviatchenko helped his side to a clean sheet during his first full-match appearance of the 2025 season. He joined Obafemi Awodesu in the center of a back four, relegating Daniel Steres to the bench this time. The positive result obtained with that lineup may increase the Dane's chances of retaining the position, in which case he'll look to improve on his current average of 3.2 clearances per game.