Erik Sviatchenko News: Scores, gets sent off
Sviatchenko scored a goal but was also sent off during Saturday's 4-3 loss to Dallas.
Sviatchenko scored Houston's second goal in the 31st minute, but was sent off in the 68th after being shown a second yellow card. Sviatchenko will miss Houston's next match against Seattle through suspension.
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