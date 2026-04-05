Erik Sviatchenko headshot

Erik Sviatchenko News: Serves suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2026

Sviatchenko has served his one match suspension and will make the trip to Colorado on Sunday.

Sviatchenko will make his return for Houston after missing the last match through suspension. He is the heart and soul of the team's defense, starting all four matches played there, recording 17 clearances with five tackles while making one block in the process as he continues to look for his first clean sheet of the campaign.

Erik Sviatchenko
Houston Dynamo
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