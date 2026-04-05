Erik Sviatchenko News: Serves suspension
Sviatchenko has served his one match suspension and will make the trip to Colorado on Sunday.
Sviatchenko will make his return for Houston after missing the last match through suspension. He is the heart and soul of the team's defense, starting all four matches played there, recording 17 clearances with five tackles while making one block in the process as he continues to look for his first clean sheet of the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Sviatchenko See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Sviatchenko See More