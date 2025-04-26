Fantasy Soccer
Erik Sviatchenko headshot

Erik Sviatchenko News: Starting against Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

Sviatchenko (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Austin.

Sviatchenko bounced back from a minor injury and stayed in the initial squad with Ethan Bartlow and Daniel Steres taking spots on the bench Saturday. The regular center-back should be reliable for his passing and defensive numbers after recording 170 accurate passes, 21 clearances, eight tackles and five interceptions over 339 minutes of play this year.

Erik Sviatchenko
Houston Dynamo
