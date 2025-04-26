Erik Sviatchenko News: Starting against Austin

Sviatchenko (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's matchup versus Austin.

Sviatchenko bounced back from a minor injury and stayed in the initial squad with Ethan Bartlow and Daniel Steres taking spots on the bench Saturday. The regular center-back should be reliable for his passing and defensive numbers after recording 170 accurate passes, 21 clearances, eight tackles and five interceptions over 339 minutes of play this year.