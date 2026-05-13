Erik Sviatchenko News: Starting Wednesday

Sviatchenko (lower body) is in the starting squad for Wednesday's trip to Real Salt Lake.

Sviatchenko was questionable following a two-week absence, but he's ready to record plenty of minutes in the midweek matchup. After that, he'll remain in a rotation with Agustin Resch and Antonio Carlos. The Dane has scored two goals this year across all competitions and has racked up more than two clearances in six of his seven league outings, though his potential has been offset by his constant fouls.