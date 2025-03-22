Erik Sviatchenko News: Substitute option Saturday

Sviatchenko (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup against Seattle Sounders.

Sviatchenko is fit enough to play at least a few minutes, in which case he'll bounce back from a two-game absence. However, the center-back has tallied just two tackles and two clearances over 45 minutes in the 2025 MLS campaign. He'll remain in contention with Ethan Bartlow and Obafemi Awodesu in upcoming fixtures.