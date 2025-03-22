Fantasy Soccer
Erik Sviatchenko headshot

Erik Sviatchenko News: Substitute option Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 22, 2025 at 7:33pm

Sviatchenko (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup against Seattle Sounders.

Sviatchenko is fit enough to play at least a few minutes, in which case he'll bounce back from a two-game absence. However, the center-back has tallied just two tackles and two clearances over 45 minutes in the 2025 MLS campaign. He'll remain in contention with Ethan Bartlow and Obafemi Awodesu in upcoming fixtures.

Erik Sviatchenko
Houston Dynamo
More Stats & News
