Erik Sviatchenko News: Substitute option Saturday
Sviatchenko (lower body) is on the bench in Saturday's matchup against Seattle Sounders.
Sviatchenko is fit enough to play at least a few minutes, in which case he'll bounce back from a two-game absence. However, the center-back has tallied just two tackles and two clearances over 45 minutes in the 2025 MLS campaign. He'll remain in contention with Ethan Bartlow and Obafemi Awodesu in upcoming fixtures.
