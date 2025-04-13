Erik Sviatchenko News: Three shots in draw

Sviatchenko registered three shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy.

Sviatchenko made his second straight start Saturday and put together another solid performance. He took three shots and recorded two crosses, very good attacking numbers for a center back. On the defensive end he intercepted one pass, made four clearances and won four duels in his full 90 minutes of action.