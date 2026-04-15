Erik Thommy Injury: Limps off against Toluca
Thommy (undisclosed) was seen limping off the pitch during Wednesday's 3-0 CONCACAF Champions Cup loss against Toluca and is a doubt for Saturday's clash against Dallas, according to Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze.
Thommy was forced off in the 68th minute of Wednesday's game and both the nature and severity of the issue has not yet been confirmed. The club will assess Thommy over the coming days before making a final call on his availability for the weekend. If he needs to sit out any time, Marco Reus is expected to take on a larger role in the front line for LA Galaxy as they look to manage without one of their attacking options heading into Saturday's fixture.
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