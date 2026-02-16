Erik Thommy headshot

Erik Thommy Injury: Ruled out for CCC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Thommy won't take part in the CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Sporting San Miguelito due to injury, according to reporter Alex Ruiz.

Thommy transferred to the Galaxy from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2026 season and is expected to play a significant role, but his debut for the club might have to wait a few weeks if he struggles to regain fitness. The winger's absence would reduce the team's offensive options, leading to increased playing time for attackers such as Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.

Erik Thommy
Los Angeles Galaxy
