Erik Thommy headshot

Erik Thommy Injury: Set to miss Vancouver game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Thommy (thigh) remains out for the upcoming clash with Vancouver Whitecaps and is targeting a return in the subsequent trip to Atlanta, Corner of the Galaxy reports.

Thommy will miss a fourth consecutive MLS match but could have a chance to return in the short term if he avoids any setback. The winger had previously scored one goal while averaging 2.6 shots (0.6 on goal) and 0.8 chances created per game over five league appearances (three starts) in his first campaign for the Galaxy. His extended exclusion would lead to more opportunities for Gabriel Pec, Joseph Paintsil and Marco Reus in the front line.

Erik Thommy
Los Angeles Galaxy
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