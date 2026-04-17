Erik Thommy Injury: Sidelined with thigh issue

Thommy has yet to fully recover from a thigh problem, as reported by the MLS, and is out for now.

Thommy's absence will be felt, but the team has other options to fill the void such as Marco Reus and the fit-again Joseph Paintsil. The former Sporting Kansas City man has appeared in five league matches this season, but he has made the score sheet just once from 13 shots (three on goal) over that period.