Erik Thommy headshot

Erik Thommy Injury: Targeting Saturday return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Thommy (knee) is still questionable as he continues to "progress toward Saturday", coach Greg Vanney commented Tuesday per Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze.

Thommy has yet to make his LA Galaxy debut after transferring from Sporting Kansas City during the transfer window. The attacker should eventually play a major role for his new team if he avoids any injury setback, though there's a chance he'll make a gradual comeback as an alternative to Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.

Erik Thommy
Los Angeles Galaxy
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Thommy See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erik Thommy See More
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 467
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 11, 2024
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 465
SOC
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 465
Author Image
Deke Mathews
April 4, 2024
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
SOC
2024 MLS Season Preview: Part VI
Author Image
Deke Mathews
February 21, 2024
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Fortuna Dusseldorf v. Borussia Dortmund Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 12, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
June 5, 2020