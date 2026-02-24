Erik Thommy Injury: Targeting Saturday return

Thommy (knee) is still questionable as he continues to "progress toward Saturday", coach Greg Vanney commented Tuesday per Damian Calhoun of the Daily Breeze.

Thommy has yet to make his LA Galaxy debut after transferring from Sporting Kansas City during the transfer window. The attacker should eventually play a major role for his new team if he avoids any injury setback, though there's a chance he'll make a gradual comeback as an alternative to Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.