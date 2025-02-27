Fantasy Soccer
Erik Thommy News: Makes three clearances in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2025

Thommy had two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.

Thommy had a good all-around outing and led KC in shots, but couldn't help them avoid the road loss. He also did well on defense with three clearances. The midfielder is coming from seven goals and four assists in 30 appearances (26 starts) last year.

Erik Thommy
Sporting Kansas City
