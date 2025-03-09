Erik Thommy News: Nets in loss

Thommy scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against D.C. United.

Thommy got on the scoresheet during Saturday's loss, making the most of his only major chance and finding the back of the net. The midfielder isn't likely to get too many goalscoring chances in 2025, but he does have the talent to finish the chances he gets.