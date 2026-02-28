Erik Thommy headshot

Erik Thommy News: On bench for Charlotte clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Thommy (knee) is eligible as a substitute option to face Charlotte on Saturday.

Thommy will have a chance to appear for his new club following a minor issue that kept him out of the league opener. The talented winger, who signed with the Galaxy after leaving Sporting Kansas City in the winter transfer window, could be expected to make a gradual return to action. Such event may lead to reduced playing time for Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.

Erik Thommy
Los Angeles Galaxy
