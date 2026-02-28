Erik Thommy News: On bench for Charlotte clash
Thommy (knee) is eligible as a substitute option to face Charlotte on Saturday.
Thommy will have a chance to appear for his new club following a minor issue that kept him out of the league opener. The talented winger, who signed with the Galaxy after leaving Sporting Kansas City in the winter transfer window, could be expected to make a gradual return to action. Such event may lead to reduced playing time for Joseph Paintsil and Gabriel Pec.
