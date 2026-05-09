Erik Thommy News: On bench versus Atlanta
Thommy (thigh) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against Atlanta.
Thommy completed his recovery from a muscle problem that has sidelined him since mid-April, but he barely regained enough fitness to play a backup role. He notched his first goal of the campaign in his most recent outing before the injury, and he was a consistent contributor of offensive stats when on the pitch. His return will threaten Harbor Miller's and Gabriel Pec's playing time on the wings.
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