Erik Thommy News: On bench Wednesday
Thommy (foot) is on the bench in Wednesday's contest versus San Jose Earthquakes.
Thommy completed his recovery earlier than expected and could be an option to see reduced minutes in upcoming matches. However, he won't have an easy path into the main lineup, as the Galaxy now have elements like Joseph Paintsil, Robert Taylor and Hirving Lozano strengthening their attacking power on the wings. In any case, Thommy's comeback adds a valuable depth option to the squad.
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