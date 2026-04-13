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Erik Thommy News: Scores for Los Angeles

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Thommy scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Thommy recorded one of the two goals scored for the Galaxy on Saturday. This was also his first of the season, making his first start since Mar 22, keeping his rotational role in the midfield.

Erik Thommy
Los Angeles Galaxy
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