Erik Thommy News: Scores for Los Angeles
Thommy scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Austin FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.
Thommy recorded one of the two goals scored for the Galaxy on Saturday. This was also his first of the season, making his first start since Mar 22, keeping his rotational role in the midfield.
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