Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland Injury: Doubtful for Liverpool

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Haaland (knee) remains a doubt to face Liverpool on Sunday and will be assessed on Saturday ahead of the game to know his availability, according to coach Pep Guardiola in the press conference. "I don't know yet. Tomorrow we will know."

Haaland has been managing a knee injury and was reportedly in pain while walking. He will undergo tests on Saturday to determine his availability for Sunday's match. If he is unable to make the squad, Omar Marmoush is expected to take his place as the striker.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now