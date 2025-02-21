Erling Haaland Injury: Doubtful for Liverpool

Haaland (knee) remains a doubt to face Liverpool on Sunday and will be assessed on Saturday ahead of the game to know his availability, according to coach Pep Guardiola in the press conference. "I don't know yet. Tomorrow we will know."

Haaland has been managing a knee injury and was reportedly in pain while walking. He will undergo tests on Saturday to determine his availability for Sunday's match. If he is unable to make the squad, Omar Marmoush is expected to take his place as the striker.