Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland Injury: Feeling better but not training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Haaland (ankle) has still not returned to team training and remains unavailable, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "He feels better. I said before I don't know when [he'll return]. It's not a comfortable injury... He's getting better step by step. Still he doesn't train with the team but we will see how he does."

Haaland is feeling better but is still not training with the squad. His timeline to return from his ankle injury remains unclear although there appears to be slight progress. He will likely be assessed at the beginning of next week to get a better view on his recovery. Until he fully returns Kevin De Bruyne has been playing as a false nine to compensate for his absence.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
