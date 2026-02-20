Erling Haaland Injury: Fine to face Newcastle
Haaland (knee) is expected to be fine for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United, according to coach Pep Guardiola, who nodded when asked about the striker's availability in Friday's press conference.
Haaland sat out the FA Cup matchup against Salford City FC after not being fully fit, but all signs point to the superstar striker being back at full fitness for Saturday's showdown with the Magpies, especially after coach Pep Guardiola gave a telling nod when asked about his availability. That is a major boost for the Citizens, as Haaland is a locked-in starter up top and the focal point of their attack. With the title race heating up, having their number nine at full throttle could make all the difference.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Captaincy Planner: Best Captain Picks for GW27–GW31Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Gameweek 27: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures2 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 277 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 277 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, Feb. 119 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Erling Haaland See More