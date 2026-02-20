Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland Injury: Fine to face Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 20, 2026 at 5:06am

Haaland (knee) is expected to be fine for Saturday's clash against Newcastle United, according to coach Pep Guardiola, who nodded when asked about the striker's availability in Friday's press conference.

Haaland sat out the FA Cup matchup against Salford City FC after not being fully fit, but all signs point to the superstar striker being back at full fitness for Saturday's showdown with the Magpies, especially after coach Pep Guardiola gave a telling nod when asked about his availability. That is a major boost for the Citizens, as Haaland is a locked-in starter up top and the focal point of their attack. With the title race heating up, having their number nine at full throttle could make all the difference.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
More Stats & News
