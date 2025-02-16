Erling Haaland Injury: Injury scare against Newcastle

Haaland assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Newcastle United. He was injured and subbed out in the 87th minute. According to manager Pep Guardiola, "We were all scared with Haaland when he went down, but then he was walking and smiling as usual. I didn't speak to the doctors, they didn't come to tell me anything so everything is fine" per Xavi Heras of AS.

Haaland went down in some pain and was forced to exit before the end of the match Saturday with a minor injury. It does sound like the move was more precaution rather than a serious injury, with the second leg of the UCL in a few days. The team will likely reassess Haaland ahead of Wednesday, with City hoping that the striker will be ready after scoring eight goals in nine games in the Champions League this season.