Erling Haaland Injury: Late call against Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2026 at 4:45am

Haaland (undisclosed) is feeling much better and will be a late call for Wednesday's clash against Nottingham Forest, according to coach Pep Guardiola. "He [Erling Haaland] feels much better but we didn't train yesterday. Now we have training and will decide today."

Haaland was sidelined for the clash against Leeds United due to undisclosed issues, but the striker is feeling significantly better and is trending toward a late decision for Wednesday's showdown with Nottingham Forest. The superstar will be evaluated after the final training session to determine whether he is fit enough to be included in the matchday squad. If he is forced to miss additional time to fully recover, Omar Marmoush is lined up to step in and handle the role until Haaland is cleared to return.

