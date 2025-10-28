Haaland is recovering from a knock he suffered to end the club's last match and is now going to need some testing ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup match, a late call as they wait on his training results. This is something to monitor, but he was likely to be rotated this game and see a lesser role anyway, so there doesn't seem to be much worry around the forward. Even if he is fit, there is a solid chance they place him on the bench to be cautious, ensuring their star forward remains fit after 15 goals in 12 games between UCL and league play to begin the season.