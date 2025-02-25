Erling Haaland Injury: Late call for Tottenham

Haaland (knee) will likely be a late call for Wednesday's match against Tottenham and will be assessed after Tuesday's final training session, coach Pep Guardiola said in a press conference. "Tonight we will know after training. I hope he will be fit, but I don't know yet. He feels better, but he could not play in the last two games. We'll see tomorrow."

Haaland trained normally on Monday and will be assessed after Tuesday's session to determine his availability for Wednesday's match. If he is unable to make the squad, Omar Marmoush is expected to start as the striker against Tottenham.