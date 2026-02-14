Erling Haaland Injury: Not available Saturday

Haaland (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Salford City FC.

Haaland is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup showdown against Salford City FC after being pulled at halftime in the last clash against Fulham due to discomfort. Although the issue is not considered serious, he is not fully sharp and the staff chooses not to take any risks. Omar Marmoush is set to handle the attacking responsibilities in his absence.