Erling Haaland headshot

Erling Haaland Injury: Not fully fit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2026 at 4:40am

Haaland (undisclosed) is not fully fit and will be a late call for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Salford City FC, coach Pep Guardiola said in the press conference. "He's not 100 per cent but we'll see today how he feels. It's not a big issue, the doctor said to me. But had some disturbance before and during the game and we will see his evolution."

Haaland was pulled at halftime in the last clash against Fulham after feeling some discomfort and is not fully sharp right now, even if the issue is not considered serious. He is trending toward a late call for Saturday's FA Cup showdown against Salford City FC and the staff is unlikely to push him given the difficulty of the matchup. Omar Marmoush is in line to shoulder a heavier load up top for the Citizens until Haaland is cleared to return.

Erling Haaland
Manchester City
