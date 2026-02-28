Erling Haaland Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Haaland (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.
Haaland is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United due to a minor injury sustained in training. The Norwegian striker is an undisputed starter when fit, and his absence is a massive blow for his side, having tallied 22 goals and seven assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season. He is replaced up front by Omar Marmoush.
