Erling Haaland Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Haaland (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United.

Haaland is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Leeds United due to a minor injury sustained in training. The Norwegian striker is an undisputed starter when fit, and his absence is a massive blow for his side, having tallied 22 goals and seven assists in 27 Premier League appearances this season. He is replaced up front by Omar Marmoush.

