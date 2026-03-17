Erling Haaland Injury: Scores, limps off Tuesday

Haaland scored one goal but left the field with discomfort during the second half of Tuesday's UEFA Champions League meeting with Real Madrid.

Haaland was very active with seven shots, including a left-footed finish that resulted in his team's only goal of the game. However, he appeared to be limping off when he was replaced by Omar Marmoush before the 60-minute mark in the midweek clash. The extent of Haaland's issue is still unknown, making his status uncertain for the next matchup versus Crystal Palace. He would be a near-guaranteed starter and a top attacking threat if fit, but otherwise his place would be taken by either Marmoush or Antoine Semenyo.