Erling Haaland Injury: Training Wednesday
Haaland (knee) has taken part in training sessions prior to Saturday's meeting with Newcastle.
Haaland could aim to regain his usual spot up front after missing the FA Cup matchup versus Salford City last weekend. The striker should be one of the top scoring threats in the league as soon as he's able to resume a major role, having produced three goals and two assists over his last four starts. On the other hand, Omar Marmoush will likely head back to the bench when Haaland returns to action.
